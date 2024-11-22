Questions Raised Over Genentech's Marketing

Most would agree that US bio-technology company Genentech has a rich pipeline of drugs for future launch, and this will be a key factor in whether Swiss company Roche, which currently owns around 70% of the company, will decide to acquire the remainder. Something else that Roche will be considering is Genentech's reputation as an aggressive marketer of its products, a trait which of late has been brought into question.

A top sales executive at Genentech is under indictment, charged with bribing a doctor in Minneapolis to prescribe the company's growth hormone, Protropin. The company's marketing practices are under investigation by the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Federal Trade Commission, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal which looks at Genentech's marketing methods.

The WSJ points out that Genentech achieved sales of around $600 million from three main products that have limited advantages or limited markets.