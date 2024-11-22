R-PR Signs Agreements With French Drug C'tee

Franco-American drugmaker Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has signed an agreement with the French Economic Committee on Drugs, the CEM, for the period 1994-96, under which, in return for flexibility on reimbursable drug prices, the company undertakes to keep the sales of reimbursable products at a certain level. The group has also signed confidential agreements covering family medicines and generic products.

Swiss drugmaker Roche Nicholas has also signed an agreement with the CEM (Marketletters passim), bringing to a total of eight the number of accords now linking the pharmaceutical industry in France directly with government health spending control policy.