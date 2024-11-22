R-PR Signs Agreements With French Drug C'tee

Franco-American drugmaker Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has signed an agreement with the French Economic Committee on Drugs, the CEM, for the period 1994-96, under which, in return for flexibility on reimbursable drug prices, the company undertakes to keep the sales of reimbursable products at a certain level. The group has also signed confidential agreements covering family medicines and generic products.
Swiss drugmaker Roche Nicholas has also signed an agreement with the CEM (Marketletters passim), bringing to a total of eight the number of accords now linking the pharmaceutical industry in France directly with government health spending control policy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze