RA biological competitors spent $195M on promotion

8 January 2007

The six companies with approved rheumatoid arthritis biologics in 2005 (Amgen, Wyeth, Centocor, Schering-Plough, Abbot Laboratories and Bristol-Myers Squibb) spent some $195.0 million promoting the five biologics that were approved for RA at the time - Enbrel (etanercept), Remicade (infliximab), Humira (adalimumab), Kineret (anakinra) and Orencia (abatacept), according to a new new report from Decision Resources and its Millennium Research Group, entitled Brands & Strategies: Rheumatoid Arthritis. This finds that the $195.0 million includes spending for physician detailing and journal advertising in the USA, France and Germany, as well as direct-to-consumer promotion in America.

The amount spent to promote these brands is substantial and in the range of promotional spending typically associated with more highly prevalent conditions such as dyslipidemia, asthma and allergic rhinitis. One reason for this situation is that the market for RA biologics is highly competitive; several similar agents compete for the small number of patients eligible for treatment with a biologic. Secondly, RA biologics have expanded to several disease areas in recent years, and the $195.0 million is the total spent for promotion of the five brands, including all of the indications for which they are approved, the report notes.

