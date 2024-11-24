Radionetics Oncology

Sunday 24 November 2024

A pharmaceutical company developing novel radiotherapeutics for the treatment of a wide range of oncology indications.

Company Overview

The company’s platform technology uses small molecule targeting to deliver therapeutic radioisotopes to a broad range of cancers by binding selectively to receptors that are overexpressed on these tumors. This small molecule technology addresses many of the significant challenges currently facing peptide and protein targeted radiotherapeutics, particularly in the realm of optimizing drug-like characteristics and manufacturing. 

Spun out of Crinetics (Nasdaq: CRNX) in 2021 and financed by 5AM Ventures and Frazier Healthcare, Radionetics is advancing a pipeline that consists of multiple lead drug candidates to treat a broad range of cancers and is conducting additional drug discovery efforts to identify drug candidates for additional receptor targets.



Radionetics deal takes Lilly deeper into radiopharma
2 July 2024
