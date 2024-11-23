Ranbaxy Launches Generic Cefaclor In UK

Ranbaxy (UK), the local subsidiary of Indian firm Ranbaxy Laboratories,has launched a generic version of Dista's second-generation cephalosporin antibiotic Distaclor (cefaclor) onto the UK market.
Peter Wittner, UK business manager at the company, told the Marketletter that "doctors are now able to prescribe cefaclor 250mg capsules, knowing that a high-quality generic, rather than a parallel import, will fill their prescription." Dista withdrew its 250mg formulation in the middle of 1996 and replaced it with 375mg modified-release tablets. He noted that in some cases, doctors may prefer to use immediate-release 250mg capsules which produce higher plasma levels. The range also includes 500mg capsule and two liquid suspension formulations.
