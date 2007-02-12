Raptiva impresses in psoriasis study

USA-based biotechnology major Genentech says that a Phase IV study of its psoriasis treatment Raptiva (efalizumab) showed that the drug brought about a significant symptom improvement in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis involving the hands and feet.

Data from the 12-week study, which were presented at the 65th annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology, showed that 46% of patients who received Raptiva achieved a physicians global assessment (PGA) rating of clear, almost clear or mild, compared with 18% of patients in the placebo group.