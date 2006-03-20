Rebels fail to oust SkyePharma chairman

Rebel shareholders of troubled UK pharmaceutical and drug delivery specialist SkyePharma have failed in their attempt to have Bob Thian named as chairman of the company in place of recently-appointed Argeris (Jerry) Karabelas, a long-serving director of the firm.
Mr Thian, at present chairman of theUK-based laboratory equipment group Whatman, was considered by the SkyePharma board as too far removed from the pharmaceutical industry and, although he was offered a non-executive directorship, has declined to accept this.
Around 53% of the firm's shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held in London voted in favor of supporting the group's management while 47% backed the dissidents.
