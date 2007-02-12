Remicade of benefit in treatment of psoriasis

Centocor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US health care major Johnson & Johnson, says that plaque psoriasis patients receiving Remicade (infliximab) as both an induction and maintenance regimen, experienced significant improvements in productivity after 10 weeks of treatment. The firm added that this therapeutic benefit, defined as the ability to better perform both work and daily activities, was sustained through to week 50.
EXPRESS II induction and maintenance study
The results, which were presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology in Washington DC, are derived from the EXPRESS II trial that examined the drug in patients with chronic, stable plaque psoriasis involving as least a 10% body surface area (BSA) score, and a minimum psoriasis area and severity index (PASI) score of 12. Assessment of therapeutic efficacy was measured using the productivity visual analog scale.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze