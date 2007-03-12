Remicade pricing is subject of US subpoena

USA-based drugmaker Centocor, a unit of health care major Johnson & Johnson, has been issued with subpoena by the office of the US Attorney for the Central District of California regarding the pricing of its anti-inflammatory drug Remicade (infliximab). Specifically, the document requests additional information on the price calculations used in the company's "contract purchase program."

In a statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Johnson & Johnson said that it was cooperating fully with the investigation.