Rentschler in second manufacturing deal with Maxygen

Germany's Rentschler Biotechnologie has signed a second agreement with USA-based Maxygen for the manufacture of a novel factor VIIa protein therapeutic. In the first phase, Rentschler will set up the Good Manufacturing Practice process and manufacture the drug to supply clinical studies. Additionally, Maxygen and Swiss drug major Roche will have an option to retain the German firm as contract manufacturer for late-stage clinical and commercial supplies. Factor VIIa is a natural protein with a pivotal role in blood coagulation and clotting. Analysts have estimated that the global market for all Factor VII products could exceed $2.0 billion by 2010.
