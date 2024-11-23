ReoPro Approved For Expanded Usage

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Centocor/Eli Lilly's ReoPro (abciximab) for use in unstable angina patients who do not respond to conventional therapy and in whom a percutaneous coronary intervention (eg angioplasty, atherectomy or stent placement) is planned within 24 hours.

The agency also expanded its use to include a broad range of patients at risk of ischemic complications after PCI. The drug was originally approved only for high-risk patients undergoing angioplasty. The expanded labeling is based on the results of the EPILOG and CAPTURE trials (Marketletters passim).