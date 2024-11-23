Reorganization Of German Drug Institute

The German federal drug institute, the BfArM, has been reorganized with the aim of cutting approval times, to guarantee rapid processing of new drug applications and continuous review and approval of older drugs.

A control group will ensure coordination and control of work in progress, while a new department will process national and European approvals and marketing appro-val extensions. It will handle simple applications entirely, with a specialist group brought in only for more complex applications. These and further changes will create 90 new jobs in 1997.