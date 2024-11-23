Saturday 23 November 2024

Repligen Halts AIDS Vaccine Program

31 July 1994

Repligen has stopped development of its RP400c therapeutic AIDS vaccine, which targets the V3 loop of the virus, as part of a business restructuring program. Because of a lack of funding, RP400c and a prophylactic vaccine program have been dropped to make way for four other projects; recombinant platelet factor-4, AM285, B7-2 blockers and m60.1. An interleukin-8 receptor project has also been stopped.

rPF4 is in Phase II development for heparin neutralization and treatment of Kaposi's sarcoma, and is in Phase I/II trials for various solid tumors. The m60.1 program is in Phase I/II for thoraco-abdominal and abdominal aortic aneurysm under an anti-inflammatory agreement with Eli Lilly. AM285 is a small-molecule immune modulator which is in Phase I testing for late-stage solid tumors. The B7-2 blocker immune modulator program is at the preclinical stage.

Repligen was developing the AIDS vaccines in collaboration with Merck & Co. Merck has the option to pick up the development of the product in Phase II, but Repligen has said that it is in discussions with Merck regarding a possible licensing agreement for the product.

