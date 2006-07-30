Friday 22 November 2024

Reports of CV toxicity emerge for Novartis' "wonder" anticancer drug Gleevec

30 July 2006

New data published in the journal Nature Medicine suggest that Novartis'Gleevec (imatinib mesylate; sold in Europe as Glivec) may lead to cardiovascular complications. The team of US researchers found that 10 patients on the drug, which earned the Swiss drug major $1.2 billion in first-half 2006, developed severe congestive heart failure while further investigations in mice suggest that it leads to ventricular contractile dysfunction.

However, the study's lead investigator, Thomas Force, stressed that patients on the drug, which is used to treat rare cancers such as Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), should not stop taking it. "Gleevec is a wonderful drug and patients with these diseases need to be on it," he said.

Prof Force noted that the small but signifiacnt study was trying to call attention to the fact that Gleevec and other similar drugs in development could have considerable side effects on the heart of which clinicians need to be aware. "It's a potential problem because the number of targeted agents is growing rapidly," he noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze