Roche adds neuropsychiatric warnings to Tamiflu's US label

The US Food and Drug Administration has requested that the US label for Roche's Tamiflu (oseltamivir) be revised to include reports of neuropsychiatric events such as self-injury and delirium in patients with influenza. In 2005, the agency received 103 psychological side effect reports from influenza patients on the Swiss drug major's mainstay antiviral, including five deaths. Roche noted that these events are extremely rare in relation to the number of patients treated during the influenza season. Pharmaceutical sector analysts at Lehman Brothers noted that the label change is largely irrelevant as the vast majority of Tamiflu is purchased for governement stockpiling in case of a possible pandemic of avian influenza. The drug is a key performance driver for Roche. In the first half of 2006, Tamiflu sales rose 62% on the like, year-ago period.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze