Roche aims to settle patent dispute with Brazil

Following the US government's decision to withdraw its World TradeOrganization complaint against Brazil's patent law (Marketletter July 2), Roche has now said it aims to bring its own patent dispute with the country's authorities to a swift conclusion, reports Gazeta Mercantil.

Brazil had been preparing to break Roche's patent on its HIV/AIDS drug Viracept (nelfinavir; Marketletter May 28). The Swiss firm had offered a 13% price discount to the Brazilian government, but the latter said the drug could be made 40% more cheaply by the state-owned drugmaker Far-Manguinhos.