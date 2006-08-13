Roche and AATC to publicize their transfection successes

The diagnostics division of Swiss drug major Roche is combining resources with the American Type Culture Collection to consolidate their information on transfection and cell lines routinely used in life sciences research. Firstly, ATCC will supply Roche Diagnostics with a selection of genuine cell lines for testing by using Roche Applied Science's transfection reagents. Both companies will then offer links on their respective web-sites to make it easier for researchers to determine if a cell line has been successfully transfected with the FuGENE reagents.
On its web site, Roche Applied Science will indicate when ATCC cell lines are transfected using FuGENE 6 and FuGENE HD Transfection Reagents by Roche Diagnostics scientists or through peer- reviewed publications, while ATCC will provide detailed information on those cell lines and links to Roche Diagnostics' transfection information and references.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze