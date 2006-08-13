Roche and AATC to publicize their transfection successes

The diagnostics division of Swiss drug major Roche is combining resources with the American Type Culture Collection to consolidate their information on transfection and cell lines routinely used in life sciences research. Firstly, ATCC will supply Roche Diagnostics with a selection of genuine cell lines for testing by using Roche Applied Science's transfection reagents. Both companies will then offer links on their respective web-sites to make it easier for researchers to determine if a cell line has been successfully transfected with the FuGENE reagents.

On its web site, Roche Applied Science will indicate when ATCC cell lines are transfected using FuGENE 6 and FuGENE HD Transfection Reagents by Roche Diagnostics scientists or through peer- reviewed publications, while ATCC will provide detailed information on those cell lines and links to Roche Diagnostics' transfection information and references.