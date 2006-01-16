Roche and Amira agree licensing accord

Swiss drug major Roche and San Diego, USA-based Amira Pharmaceuticals say they have signed a collaboration agreement consisting of a research alliance and an option for Amira to license two developmental compounds. The accord focuses on the development of drugs to treat, as yet unspecified, inflammatory diseases, and will use Roche's screening technology to identify appropriate targets.
Under the terms of the accord, Roche will screen its compound repository against three targets and will transfer any positive hits to the US firm. In exchange, Roche retains opt-in right on two of the programs. Amira says it could receive up to $287.0 million in total event payments and royalties. An additional deal gives Amira the option to license two pre-determined clinical programs from Roche in exchange for equity, milestone payments and royalties, totalling around $20.0 million.
