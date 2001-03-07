Roche and deCODE sign new alliance

Roche of Switzerland's diagnostics division and Iceland-based deCODEgenetics have entered into a new alliance focusing on DNA-based diagnostics, using the latter company's genomics research and informatics resources.

Under the terms of the five-year agreement, Roche will give deCODE "a major package of committed research funding, potential milestone payments and product royalties." In addition to the development of DNA-based diagnostic and predisposition screening devices, the partners added that they intend to develop point-of-care informatics products and services.

"Exciting opportunity"