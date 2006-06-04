Roche and Entelos sign two-year R&D deal

Swiss drug major Roche and US life science company Entelos say that they have entered into a two-year R&D collaboration, which will focus on the field of metabolic disease. Under the terms of the deal, Entelos will conduct biosimulation research using its PhysioLab metabolism platform, with Roche agreeing to fund the work. The Basel-based firm will also make developmental milestone payments as metabolic pathways and biomarkers are identified.

Roche added that the approach used by Entelos, the assessment of a drug's impact on the metabolism of a "virtual patient," could prove useful in the analysis of preclinical and clinical data in the optimization of future work. Financial terms were not made public.