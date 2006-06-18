Friday 22 November 2024

Roche and Evotec talk biotech partnering

18 June 2006

The deal between Swiss pharmaceutical major Roche and German Biotechnology company Evotec AG, under which the latter was granted an exclusive license to develop two of the former's monoamine oxidase inhibitors, EVT 301 and 302 (Marketletter January 16), is the latest part of the strategic relationship that has been in operation since 2001. It is also indicative of the general movement of Big Pharma into biotechnology partnering. Representatives of both companies discussed this interaction at the Scrip Alliance meeting held in London, UK, late last week.

R&D and contract service relationship

The first half of 2006 has seen an expansion in the relationship between the two firms, with Evotec's signing of two medicinal chemistry service contracts and its in-licensing of the developmental insomnia drug EVT 201 (Marketletter May 22), demonstrating the breadth of the collaboration. At the time, Peter Hug, Roche's global head of Pharma partnering, said that a true strategic alliance existed between the two companies and added that Roche was pleased to be involved in the German group's development of a strong pipeline of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders.

