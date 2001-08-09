Roche and Trimeris complete Ph III T-20 trial enrollment

Roche and Trimeris have completed enrollment in their two pivotal PhaseIII clinical trials for the fusion inhibitor T-20 for the treatment of HIV patients who have developed multi-drug resistance to their current combination therapy regimens.

During the trial, T-20 will be administered twice-daily via subcutaneous injection. Despite this regular dosing, it has previously been reported that patients are satisfied with the therapy and, therefore, are more likely to adhere to the treatment (Marketletter July 23).

The firms plan to submit T-20 to the European Medicines Evaluation Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration for approval in the second half of 2002.