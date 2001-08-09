Roche and Trimeris complete Ph III T-20 trial enrollment

Roche and Trimeris have completed enrollment in their two pivotal PhaseIII clinical trials for the fusion inhibitor T-20 for the treatment of HIV patients who have developed multi-drug resistance to their current combination therapy regimens.
During the trial, T-20 will be administered twice-daily via subcutaneous injection. Despite this regular dosing, it has previously been reported that patients are satisfied with the therapy and, therefore, are more likely to adhere to the treatment (Marketletter July 23).
The firms plan to submit T-20 to the European Medicines Evaluation Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration for approval in the second half of 2002.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze