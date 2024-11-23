Roche Bioscience Deal With Affymetrix

Meantime, Roche Bioscience of the USA, which is also part of the Rochegroup, has signed an agreement with Affymetrix, under which RB will evaluate the Affymetrix' GeneChip technology to monitor gene expression.
Affymetrix will supply RB with GeneChip instruments and custom DNA probe arrays containing genes selected by RB. The latter will use the Affymetrix DNA probe arrays to quantitatively detect differences in gene expression in a variety of disease states.
It is noted that this is the second agreement between the two groups; in October 1996, Hoffmann-La Roche in Basel and Affymetrix entered into an agreement to monitor expression patterns in Hemophilus influenzae and Streptococcus pneumoniae.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze