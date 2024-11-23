ROCHE EXTENDS SYNTEX OFFER

Swiss drug company Roche has announced that Roche Capital Corporation has extended its offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of US pharmaceutical company Syntex (Marketletters passim) for $24 in cash until August 3, 1994.

The US Federal Trade Commission has requested additional information be made available and the extension will provide time to comply with this request.

Roche Capital has also extended the expiration for the tender offer until 12 midnight, New York City time on August 3, 1994. It had previously been set to expire on July 1, 1994. It has been suggested that this could be extended again in order to meet with FTC's request.