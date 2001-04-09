Roche files in Europe for Xeloda/Taxotere combination

Roche has filed for approval in the European Union to use its oralcancer drug Xeloda (capecitabine) in combination with Aventis' Taxotere (docetaxel) for the treatment of patients with advanced breast cancer. The filing is based on clinical trial data showing, for the first time, that a combination regimen is superior to monotherapy with Taxotere in this setting, achieving a 25% reduction in mortality. Roche has also filed for this new indication in the USA, as well as for European approval of Xeloda as a monotherapy in breast cancer.