Roche gives tech know-how to HIV-hit countries

Swiss-based drug major Roche has launched a Technology Transfer Initiative to help countries in sub-Saharan Africa and the least developed countries to tackle HIV/AIDS. The countries selected for the initiative include 69% of all people living with HIV/AIDS in the world, according to the company. William Burns, chief executive of Roche's Pharmaceutical Division said: "with international funding now available, Africa will be the world's biggest user of HIV medicine." Local manufacturers in up to 64 countries will be offered the technical assistance to manufacture the HIV protease inhibitor, saquinavir. They will not be required to apply for a voluntary license, because Roche has committed itself not to enforce its patents on HIV medicines within those countries (Marketletters, passim).

Mr Burns added that the transfer initiative was "a unique step, which is unlike any initiative undertaken by Roche" in the past. Roche expects the project to be operational by the second quarter of 2006. Interested manufacturers should contact the project manager, technology transfer initiative at the Roche Kenya office: info.aidstechtransfer@roche.com.