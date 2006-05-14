Roche guidelines on how to avoid counterfeit Tamiflu

In an effort to ensure patients receive only authentic Tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) antiviral medication, the product's manufacturer, Swiss drug major Roche, has released practical guidelines outlining a number of steps consumers can take to protect themselves, along with a compilation of information resources and web links. The new recommendations can be viewed at: www.tamiflu.com, and come swiftly after the Swiss medicines regulatory body, Swissmedic, issued a warning about counterfeit antiviral drugs (Marketletter May 18).

Tamiflu, the leading prescription antiviral medication for prevention and treatment of influenza, is the only oral antiviral that has shown activity in vitro and in animal studies against the H5N1 strain of the avian flu virus, which is spreading throughout regions of Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

"Consumers worldwide can be assured that Roche is doing everything possible to protect the integrity of Tamiflu, and indeed all its products," said George Abercrombie, chief executive of US subsidiary Roche Inc.