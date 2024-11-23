Roche In Fight Against Rohypnol Misuse

Hoffmann-La Roche Inc, the US arm of the Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche Holding, has announced the availability in California, USA, of a drug testing service that will help the law enforcement community build cases in court against criminals who deliberately misuse one of its products, Rohypnol (flunitrazepam).
The company said that its officials were in California last week initiating meetings with the law enforcement and drug abuse experts regarding the testing capability. Rohypnol is not marketed in the USA, but is prescribed elsewhere for the treatment of severe and debilitating sleeping disorders.
"The screening assays used in this testing program were developed to detect a wide range of benzodiazepines," said Salvatore Salamone, senior director of product R&D, Roche Diagnostics Systems Inc, who invented and developed many of the drug technologies currently used by Roche. Roche is also providing educational material and overdose guidelines.
