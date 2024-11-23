Roche Moves To Increase OTC Stake In USA

As part of a declared aim to expand its over-the-counter medicines operations, Hoffmann La Roche has agreed to buy Procter & Gamble's stake in US joint venture companies. The terms of the deal are not disclosed, and it is still subject to government approval.
Roche will then fully own the Aleve (naproxen) OTC pain reliever and Femstat 3 (butaconazole nitrate for vaginal yeast infections) brands, which P&G has marketed in the companies' JV. P&G will continue to provide sales and marketing for these brands for up to one year.
P&G's decision is based on the fact that it is more consistent with its globalization strategy since the Roche JV covers only the USA. "We're building our health care business by focusing on the largest global opportunities," said P&G chairman and chief executive John Pepper. He added: "we're doing this by strengthening and expanding our leadership brands, like Crest and Vicks worldwide, and investing in new OTC and prescription brands where recent progress is most encouraging. The excellent return from this sale will help support these growth activities."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze