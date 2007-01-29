Roche/Protedyne launch LightCycler 480

Swiss drug major Roche's Diagnostics division and USA-based Protedyne, a firm offering industrial robotic solutions, have integrated their technologies to provide a rapid and completely automated solution for high-throughput quantitative polymerase chain reaction applications.
Roche's LightCycler 480 Instrument is a 96- or 384-well, plate-based quantitative PCR instrument. Combining speed with accuracy, the LightCycler 480 is a novel platform for gene-expression and mutation analysis. According to the firms, the LightCycler 480 builds upon the sensitivity and accuracy of the well-established LightCycler System, and now enables rapid high-throughput quantitative PCR.
