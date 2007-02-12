Roche reorganizes R&D, will up spend

Swiss pharmaceutical heavyweight Roche says that it will be introducing a new operating model for its global R&D activities, organized around disease biology areas. Each DBA will cover the whole range of activities - from R&D to strategic marketing - in a specific therapeutic field. The disease biology area leadership teams (DBLTs) will be co-located in Switzerland and the USA.
The firm also said that, as innovation continues to be at the core of its activities, it expects further increases in 2007 and beyond, not only in R&D staff numbers but in its R&D budget, currently running at around 6.0 billion Swiss francs ($4.8 billion) a year, as well. Roche's DBAs will be created for the following five therapeutic areas:
- oncology, DBLT based in Nutley, New Jersey, USA; - virology, DBLT based in Palo Alto, California, USA; - inflammation, DBLT based in Palo Alto; - metabolism, DBLT based in Basel, Switzerland; and - central nervous system, DBLT based in Basel.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze