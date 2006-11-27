Friday 22 November 2024

Roche responds to Royal Society flu report

27 November 2006

In its response to the UK Royal Society and Academy of Sciences report on pandemic influenza, Swiss drug major Roche says that it is committed to supporting the country's pandemic preparedness program.

The report highlighted the UK government's decision to stockpile "just one" antiviral, Roche's Tamiflu (oseltamivir) as a major concern, citing the emergence of resistant strains of H5N1 as the basis for reassessment of this policy. The firm, which says it has already completed the delivery of 14.6 million doses of the product to the UK, said that, in December last year, the World Health Organization said that resistance to neuraminidase inhibitors has been clinically negligible, and added that no new evidence had emerged since this statement was made.

Roche went on to say that data collected by the Neuraminidase Inhibitor Susceptibility Network from around 4,000 patients treated with the drug indicate that the overall incidence of resistance in this group was 0.32% in adults and 4.1% in children. The company said it will continue to work with external experts to monitor any resistance to Tamiflu.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze