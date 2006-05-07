Roche's CATP treats 1,000th HIV patient

Swiss drug major Roche's Cambodia Treatment Program has enrolled over 1000 HIV/AIDS patients, achieving a significant milestone in a country with highest HIV/AIDS prevalence rate in the whole of Asia.
Roche says that the free-of-charge scheme, which was established in 2003 as a three-way partnership with the Cambodian Ministry of Health, the National Center in HIV Epidemiology and Clinical Research at the University of New South Wales, Australia, aims to tackle AIDS in this disease-ravaged country.
William Burns, chief executive of Roche's pharmaceuticals division, commented: "CTAP would not have been possible without the work of all three partners, who have created a program that we hope will continue to be successful and treat many more people with HIV/AIDS in the future."
