Roche's CERA effective in CKD-based anemia

Switzerland-based drug major Roche says that data from two studies of its developmental continuous erythropoietin receptor activator (CERA) demonstrate that a lower dose of the agent was as effective as existing medications in correcting anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease. The firm added that the effect was seen irrespective of whether the subject was receiving dialysis.
The findings, which were presented at the 39th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Nephrology in San Diego, are derived from two Phase III assessments that examined the effectiveness of both subcutaneous and intravenous administration of the drug in correcting hemoglobin levels in CKD patients. Specifically, the drug was compared with epoetin alfa/beta or darbopoetin alfa in order to demonstrate non-inferiority to current therapies.
In the ARCTOS program, which provided the drug on a twice-monthly treatment schedule, the response rate to CERA was 97.5%, in comparison with 96.3% in the once-per-week darbopoetin arm. In addition, the AMICUS trial, which compared bi-monthly intravenous CERA with epoetin alpha or epoetin beta, in 181 patients receiving dialysis, showed that CERA achieved a 93.3% response rate, vs 91.3% in the standard treatment cohort.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze