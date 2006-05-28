Friday 22 November 2024

Roche's Herceptin OK for early use in EU, CHMP

28 May 2006

Swiss drug major Roche says that the European Union's Committee for Human Medicinal Products has issued a positive recommendation for the use of Herceptin (trastuzumab), following surgery and standard chemotherapy, as adjuvant treatment of early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer, an aggressive tumor type with high relapse rates which requires immediate attention and affects approximately 20%-30% of breast cancer sufferers.

According to the Basle-headquartered firm, the CHMP's decision is based on results from the international HERA (HERceptin Adjuvant) study which showed that Herceptin, following standard chemotherapy, reduces the risk of cancer relapse 46% compared to chemotherapy alone. Roche noted that these "remarkable benefits" have also been seen in three other major global and US studies.

In the USA, Roche's development partner, majority-owned biotechnology group Genentech, filed a supplemental Biologic License Application for the use of Herceptin in this indication with the Food and Drug Administration in February and its application received a priority review designation.

