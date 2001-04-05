Roche's NeoRecormon OKed for anemia in UK

Roche UK says that its NeoRecormon (epoetin beta) is now licensed in theUK for additional indications in the treatment of patients with anemia associated with the hematological malignancies multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The drug's current approval is for the treatment of anemia associated with erythropoetin-deficiency in renal failure.

The company notes that a recently-completed landmark placebo-controlled study of NeoRecormon was the first of its kind to evaluate the effects of epoetin therapy in hematological malignancies using a randomized study design and an internationally-recognized quality-of-life scale.

NeoRecormon virtually eliminated severe anemia and significantly reduced the need for blood transfusions across all disease sub-types (p=0.0001). The relative risk of transfusion and severe anemia was more than halved within the treatment group, and the proportion of patients who achieved a 2g/dL increase in hemoglobin was 2.5 times higher in the active versus the placebo treatment groups, according to Roche.