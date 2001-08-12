Roche, S-P resolve peginterferon dispute

Roche and Schering-Plough have entered into a cross-licensing agreementthat they say settles all ongoing patent disputes between the firms regarding their respective peginterferon alfa products, Pegasys (peginterferon alfa 2a) and PegIntron (peginterferon alfa-2b).

As a result of the settlement, each party will license to the other intellectual property relating to the use of peginterferon alfa with the antiviral drug ribavirin. The development allows Roche and S-P to market their products without hindrance, as well as to have them manufactured by third parties. Financial terms were not disclosed.