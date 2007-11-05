Roche's R1507 effective at Ph I against solid tumors

Swiss drug major Roche says that Phase I data from a trial of R1507, a monoclonal antibody that targets the insulin-like growth factor receptor (IGF-1R), demonstrate that the agent has therapeutic efficacy against solid tumors. The firm said that the finding is significant because IGF-1R has been shown to play a role in both tumor proliferation and the development of drug resistance.

Data from the study, which were presented at the joint meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research, the National Cancer Institute and the European Organization for the Research and Treatment of Cancer in San Francisco, showed that nine of the 34 patients who received weekly treatment demonstrated disease stabilization. In addition, four subjects suffering from Ewing's sarcoma, a form of cancer for which there are few currently-available therapeutic options, received clinical benefit and, in two cases, achieved objective partial responses.

The study also showed that R1507 was associated with very few side effects, and had not caused some of the adverse events (low blood cell count, infection, hair loss, nausea and vomiting) common with other cancer therapies. Adverse events that were observed included fatigue, anorexia and weight loss, all of which are often seen in patients with advanced cancers.