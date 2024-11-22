ROCHE'S STRONG 1st QTR GOOD FOR 1992

Group sales at the Swiss pharmaceutical company, Roche Holdings, increased 26% to 3.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.2 billion) in the first quarter of 1991. In local currencies sales growth was 17%. Pharmaceutical sales were said to have increased 32% in the quarter. Full-year results are expected to be good, the company forecast.
In 1991, Roche made pretax profits of just over 2 billion francs, up 40%. Chairman, Fritz Gerber said that growth in operating profits was so strong that it was decided to spend heavily on premarketing of new drugs. Sales for the year were up 18% to 1.5 billion francs. 7% of the increase was attributed to acquisitions, including that of the US biotechnology concern, Genentech. R&D costs for the year were reported to be up 20% to 1.7 billion francs.
Sales were led by Rocephin (ceftriaxone), the third generation cephalosporin used to treat nosocomial infections.
