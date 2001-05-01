Friday 22 November 2024

Roche's Xeloda cleared as first-line colorectal cancer therapy in USA

1 May 2001

Roche's orally-active anticancer drug Xeloda (capecitabine) has beenapproved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the first-line treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer when fluoropyrimidine therapy alone is preferred. The drug was approved and launched for this indication in the European Union earlier this year (Marketletter February 19), and it is already available in most major markets as a therapy for metastatic breast cancer.

Roche has high hopes for Xeloda, which offers an alternative to infusional treatments, such as the Mayo regimen of 5-fluorouracil and leucovorin, which are inconvenient for patients, labor-intensive for medical staff and frequently associated with venous-access-related complications. This positive view is backed up by new data showing that Xeloda is both more efficacious and better tolerated than the Mayo regimen in colorectal cancer (Marketletter April 23), as well as a new report from Frost & Sullivan which suggests that the US market for colorectal cancer therapies will increase from $425 million in 2000 to more than $3 billion in 2007.

At the moment, Pharmacia's Camptosar (irinotecan) is the only branded product approved in the USA as a first-line treatment for colorectal cancer, in combination with 5-FU and leucovorin, and this is emerging as a new standard treatment for the disease. However, as Camptosar is given as an infusion there is clearly scope for Roche to carve out a market for its oral competitor.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze