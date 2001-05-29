Roche set to unveil major job cuts

Roche of Switzerland is set to announce details of a major strategyreview (Marketletters passim), which is expected to lead to thousands of job cuts at its pharmaceuticals division. It is believed that the cuts could involve around 8% of the company's workforce, and the Financial Times reported that more than 3,000 jobs are to be lost, around 40% of which will be in the USA at Roche's base in Nutley, New Jersey.
The dilemma facing Roche is the balancing act of cutting costs without damaging medium- and long-term growth. The firm's drug sales are flat and it also needs to boost operating margins for its pharmaceutical division, which is way behind the industry's leaders. Analysts at UBS Warburg said that "while cost savings from Roche would be welcome, we think this move will be unlikely to improve the 2001 margin, and that even in the longer term it will not reduce costs enough to have a material impact on the company."
Danger of making R&D cuts
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze