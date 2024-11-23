Roche Share Price Dips On Xenical delay

Shares in Roche fell by 5.6% on Thursday August 28 after the Swiss firmannounced that it was temporarily withdrawing its application to market its new obesity drug Xenical (orlistat) in the USA. Roche's most-commonly traded nonvoting shares fell 745 Swiss francs ($497.36) to 12,600 on the Zurich stock exchange.
At issue appears to be the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration has asked Roche to gather further information on a number of breast cancer cases observed in clinical trials, and the company has been unable to do so in the timeframe allowed under the agency's fast-track procedure.
On May 14, the FDA's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee unanimously recommended the approval of orlistat. Under the terms of the US Prescription Drug User Fee Act, the time for FDA review of the priority application has now expired, before Roche was able to furnish the agency with the analyses it required for approval.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze