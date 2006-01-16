Roche steps up Tamiflu distribution in US cities

Swiss drug major Roche says that it has stepped up Tamiflu (oseltamivir) distribution in US cities where a high incidence of influenza is being reported, and will continue to meet seasonal demand for the prescription antiviral medication. Roche is shipping Tamiflu directly to wholesalers in those markets. States that have seen a particularly high increase in flu incidence recently include California, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Nevada and Kansas, the firm notes.
Roche expained that it implemented a proactive inventory management plan last fall, following a huge spike in Tamiflu demand that was driven by fears of a potential avian flu pandemic. By temporarily halting some product shipments prior to the 2005/2006 flu season, the company maintained the ability to distribute Tamiflu to US markets with confirmed influenza cases, while preserving a pipeline to ensure continued availability. Local pharmacies can order additional product from their wholesalers based on increased demand, ensuring that Tamiflu is available to patients with a doctor's prescription.
"When demand for Tamiflu rose last year, Roche took appropriate precautions to ensure adequate supplies would be available for the treatment and prevention of seasonal influenza," said George Abercrombie, chief executive of Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. "Because of those precautionary measures, Tamiflu is readily and widely available to patients who need it for flu treatment and prevention, while we continue to work with governments to supply stockpiles for pandemic preparedness," he added.
