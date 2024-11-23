Roche Strengthens German OTC Position

Through the signing of a deal with Franco-US health care companyRhone-Poulenc Rorer, Roche of Switzerland is strengthening its position in the German over-the-counter medication market. Roche will acquire from R-PR a range of self-medication products, which consist of vitamin and tonic brands in Europe.

The deal also includes the sale of product rights and inventories in Germany, Switzerland and Poland, mainly in the area of tonics, vitamins and garlic supplements. The lead brands in the agreement are the Biovital line of tonics and vitamins and Ilja Rogoff, a leading brand of garlic supplement. The total 1996 turnover involved in the transaction was around $60 million, said Roche.

The firm added that the acquisition strengthens its consumer health business' leading position in the European vitamin and mineral supplement market, in particular through a significant increase in critical mass in this segment in the important German market, and the division's position in Switzerland and Poland, providing potential for growth into other OTC markets in eastern Europe.