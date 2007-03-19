Roche submits blood test for FDA review

The diagnostics unit of Swiss drug major Roche says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review its application for a new test designed to detect a broad range of HIV and viral hepatitis infections in donated blood and plasma.
The product, called the cobas TaqScreen MPX Test, uses real-time polymerase chain reaction to detect HIV type 1, HIV type 2, hepatitis C and B viruses in a single multiplex assay. The test is designed for use on Roche's newly-automated, modular cobas 201 platform.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze