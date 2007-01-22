Roche submits hep C viral load test to FDA

Roche Diagnostics has submitted its automated test for hepatitis C viral load monitoring to the US Food and Drug Administration for review. The FDA will review the application to determine whether the test can be marketed for diagnostic use in the USA.

The test, called the COBAS AmpliPrep/COBAS TaqMan HCV Test, is designed to provide highly accurate information about the quantity of hepatitis C virus in a patient's blood, from very high to very low levels. This type of diagnostic, called viral load testing, is a key measure of how well a patient infected with hepatitis C is responding to drug therapy, says the company.