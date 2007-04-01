Roche submits new Xeloda regimen to FDA

Swiss drug major Roche has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration, requesting approval for use of its drug Xeloda (capecitabine) plus oxaliplatin, with or without Avastin (bevacizumab), in the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. The firm said that it would file a similar application with the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), explaining that the extension broadens the use of the product, allowing for its combination with fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapies.
