Roche Sued Over Lariam Side Effects

Alleged side effects from taking Hoffmann-La Roche's antimalarial drug Lariam (mefloquine) have sparked legal action from a group of more than 130 people in the UK. Media sources, including the influential consumer television program Watchdog, have reported that people taking the drug have experienced disturbing psychological side effects including episodes of manic depression, fitting and panic attacks.

In its defence, Roche has pointed out that it is well-known that mefloquine can cause neuropsychiatric disturbances in a minority of patients; the data sheet for the drug refers to psychological side effects in patients taking the drug as treatment for malaria and, more rarely, for prophylaxis. Roche estimates that only one in 10,000 patients treated with the drug will have a severe reaction, although minor reactions may occur in 20%.

Lariam is also contraindicated in patients with a history of psychiatric disturbances or convulsions. Roche said that it was in discussion with the UK regulatory authorities and would be prepared to make any changes to the product information that might be mandated, but pointed out that effective drugs such as mefloquine often have side effects.