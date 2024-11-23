Roche Terminates Tenefuse For RA

Hoffmann-La Roche has terminated clinical development of Tenefuse(lenercept), a tumor necrosis factor fusion protein, in rheumatoid arthritis following disappointing Phase II data. Results from the trial have not been made available. However, a spokesman for the company told the Marketletter that the trials "did not meet Roche's efficacy standards." He added that although Roche had concluded the program, it was reviewing further options.

This is not too big a setback for the Swiss company, which is also investigating Tenefuse in the treatment of severe sepsis. Phase II results are currently being discussed and are encouraging, the spokesman said, adding that the company is nearing the end of recruitment into a Phase III trial and is hoping to file for approval to market Tenefuse for this indication in 1998.

Credit Suisse First Boston analysts have suggested that Tenefuse could make sales of over 500 million Swiss francs ($340 million) in five years for sepsis. Sales would have been greater if the arthritis indication had panned out, and also if the drug had been successfully developed for multiple sclerosis. This latter program also appears to have been dropped.