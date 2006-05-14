Roche to develop Borean's Apo A-1

Swiss drug major Roche and Danish biopharmaceutical company Borean Pharma A/S say they have signed an agreement granting the former exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Trimeric Apo A-I, the latter's lead candidate for the treatment of atherosclerosis.
The drug is a trimerized version of the naturally-occurring apolipoprotein, the major protein component of high density lipoprotein cholesterol. The concentration of HDL and Apo A-1 inversely correlates with the incidence of atherosclerosis and, recent Phase II trials of a variant of Apo A-1 showed that it produced a reduction in the build up of fatty arterial plaque, a known trigger for heart attacks. Borean added that the trimeric version of the peptide inhibits the formation of arterial plaque in preclinical animal models.
Under the terms of the deal, Roche will acquire all intellectual property rights to the product, which is currently entering the stage of lead optimization, when the transaction is completed in the second quarter of 2006. The companies added that the accord is subject to applicable antitrust and competition authorities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze